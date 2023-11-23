Mother, child killed after violent crash on Thanksgiving Day

A car crash in Manchester Square killed a mother and her daughter on Thanksgiving Day. It also critically injured two others.

The collision happened at about 1:30 p.m. close to a bus stop near the intersection of W. 83rd Street and S. Western Avenue. The Los Angeles Police Department said that one car traveling southbound crashed into another car as it pulled out of a parking lot next to a liquor store.

"It caused it to run off the roadway, onto the sidewalk area," said LAPD Detective Ryan Moreno. "it eventually struck a pole and then ran over the bus bench."

It also hit the young mother and her daughter, who is 8 years old, according to LAPD. Police believe they were waiting for family.

The mother died, but her child was rushed to the hospital. Her daughter did not appear to be in good condition. An officer at the scene said the young girl was fighting for her life.

She died after a weekend at the hospital.

Paramedics also took the driver who allegedly caused the crash to the hospital in critical condition. Detectives believe he could have been under the influence and speed may have played a factor.

"We are working on it right now, canvassing, trying to get different angles and images of what happened," Moreno said.

The driver who caused the crash has been taken into custody on suspicion of DUI.

-- Lauren Pozen contributed reporting.