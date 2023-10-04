Morgan State University shooting: 5 victims, no longer active shooter situation, search for shooters ongoing
BALTIMORE -- A shooter on the campus of Morgan State University began shooting at multiple people on Tuesday night, according to authorities.
In the minutes following the shooting, the Baltimore Police Department announced that its officers were responding to the 1700 block of Argonne Drive, which is near the university premises.
Officers asked everyone to shelter in place and avoid the area. WJZ obtained video footage of them checking the dorm rooms.
About 75 minutes after officers responded to the report of gunfire at the university, police announced on X, the social media site formally known as Twitter, that the incident was no longer considered an active shooting.
In a statement to WJZ, Maryland Governor Wes Moore said, "My office is aware of the shooting incident on the Morgan State University campus. My team and I are in close contact with officials on the ground and are monitoring the situation. We are grateful for the heroic efforts of the first responders who rushed to the scene and are actively working to ensure safety."
Baltimore Police confirmed to CBS News that multiple people had been injured by the gunfire.
Baltimore Police spokesman Vernon Davis initially confirmed to WJZ's media partner The Baltimore Banner that at least four people had been shot. The conditions of the gunshot victims were not immediately known, according to the Baltimore Banner.
Baltimore City Councilman Ryan Dorsey later announced on social media that police told him five people had been injured during the shooting. None of the injuries were life-threatening, he said.
"It's believed there were three shooters firing into the crowd, none apprehended or ID'd at this time," Dorsey said.
The local office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is assisting the Baltimore Police Department at the scene of an active shooter situation in the 1700 block of Argonne Drive.
The FBI is assisting with the investigation into the shooting, too, federal officials announced on social media.
WJZ's Kelsey Kushner said that police confirmed to her that the shooter was shooting out of a dorm window.
Following the reports of gunfire, Baltimore Police and Morgan State University officials began urging family members of students to avoid the campus area.
Instead, they can convene at the Safeway parking lot, which is at 4401 Harford Road, police said.
Family and friends told WJZ that they were worried about their loved ones after learning about the shooting.
A man by the name of Antonio told WJZ's Cristina Mendez that his brother was locked down in one of the bathrooms.
"Right now, my brother just texted my mom saying that they're just locked down in the stadium's bathrooms right now just waiting for when they can leave out," Antonio said.
Tony Jones, a staff writer at The Athletic, said on social media that his daughter was at Morgan State University during the shooting and that it happened at her dorm.
"Praying for Morgan State University tonight," he said on his social media site. "I urge you to say a prayer as well, if you believe."
Morgan State University officials lifted the shelter-in-place order around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
for more features.