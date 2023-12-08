Moreno Valley man arrested for shooting up home in Yucaipa

A Moreno Valley man was arrested on Wednesday after investigators learned that he opened fire on a home in Yucaipa where his ex-girlfriend was visiting in November.

The shooting happened on Nov. 17 in the 33000 block of Colorado Street, where residents reported hearing multiple shots to 911, according to San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department officials.

Upon arrival, deputies spoke with the victims of the shooting, who were inside of a home targeted in the shooting.

Deputies found multiple shell casings in the street and "numerous' bullet strikes on the exterior of the home, deputies said.

"The victims believed the suspect was the ex-boyfriend of a visitor at the residence," an SBSD statement noted. "Deputies recovered evidence from the scene and conducted the investigation."

During the course of their investigation, deputies were able to identify the suspect as 22-year-old Moreno Valley resident Peter Ibarra Gurrola.

On Wednesday, after securing a search warrant, deputies arrested Gurrola at his home. They discovered an AR-15 pistol and two other firearms while executing the warrant.

Gurrola was booked a the Central Detention Center in San Bernardino and is being held on $100,000 bail.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact investigators at (909) 918-2305.