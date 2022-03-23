More unseasonable heat on the way for LA on Wednesday

More Scorching Heat On The Way For LA Wednesday

The Southland could see another day of record-breaking heat Wednesday, coupled with gusty Santa Ana winds.

A record high temperature of 86 degrees was set at Bob Hope Airport in Burbank on Tuesday, matching a high set in 2008.

Record highs were also recorded in Camarillo, Oxnard and Santa Barbara.

Wind gusts of up to 45 miles per hour are possible in the mountains Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service, with highs expected to hit the high 80s and low 90s across the L.A. metro area.

"The weather story for us today, and really over the next few days, will be the summer-like heat," CBS2 Meteorologist Alex Biston said.

Meanwhile, the drought conditions facing California, combined with the heat, has increased wildfire concerns.

Southern California Edison -- which in recent years has paid out hundreds of millions of dollars to settle lawsuits for its role in sparking several California wildfires -- has focused a vast number of resources on trying to more accurately predict wildfires in its highest risk areas. In some areas it has covered overhead conductors to reduce the risk of sparks, and in others, crews have been installing switchers to isolate high-risk neighborhoods in order to de-energize a section of an entire circuit.