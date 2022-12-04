More than 7 miles of streets closed in South LA closed for CicLAvia

More than seven miles of streets will be closed in South Los Angeles on Sunday for the final edition of CicLAvia this year.

Several miles of streets in Exposition Park, Vermont Square, South Central, Central Alameda, Florence-Graham and Watts are closed to motor vehicles Sunday.

The closures are expected to take effect from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., allowing cyclists, pedestrians, and others to enjoy landmarks such as Central Ave Jazz Park, Dunbar Hotel, and Ted Watkins Memorial Park car-free.

The route will include hubs that have restrooms, free water refilling stations, free basic bike repair, bike parking, and first aid. In addition, free pedicab rides courtesy of AARP will be available.

The installment will mark Eric Garcetti's final CicLAvia event as mayor. Additional CicLAvia events are planned for 2023.