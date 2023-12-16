More hotels sign labor agreements following months of rolling labor strikes

Hotel workers are gaining traction in their labor fight, as nine Marriott hotels and one more Hilton sign new labor agreements to match worker demands.

The labor union UNITE HERE Local 11 announced the agreements Saturday, bringing the total number of Southern California hotels signed to 20.

Hotel worker strikes have been going on ever since the July 4 weekend, after contracts expired June 29 at more than 60 hotel sites.

Workers represented by Local 11 demanded higher pay and better benefits as cost of living prices soar.

The union says the latest agreements at the 10 hotels benefit more than 1,700 housekeepers, cooks, dishwashers, servers and front desk workers.

According to Local 11, the workers of the just-signed hotels are to benefit from the following:

An increased wage to match rising housing costs

Affordable family healthcare

Humane workloads and safe staffing

Improved pension increases

Protections for immigrant workers and access to union jobs for the formerly incarcerated

The latest round of hotels to sign the labor agreement include Irvine Marriott, W Hotel Westwood, SLS Beverly Hills, Westin LAX, Sheraton Grand DTLA, JW Marriott LA Live, Ritz-Carlton LA Live, Courtyard Marriott DTLA, and Residence Inn DTLA, and Hilton Irvine.