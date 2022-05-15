Watch CBS News
Moon to appear copper-red in total lunar eclipse. Tonight.

By Iris Salem

/ CBS Los Angeles

A total lunar eclipse visible across the North and South America is taking place just before moonrise Sunday. 

For eighty four minutes, the moon will cross the Earth's shadow making the full moon appear a copper-red. 

"This is one of those wonderful celestial events that reminds us that we live in space," said NASA's chief scientist, Dr. James Garvin. "Reminding us of the interplay, the dance, of the moon, the Earth and the sun."

The eclipse will peak about 9 p.m. PST, with the partial eclipse being visible around 7:30 p.m. PST. 

The next eclipse is expected November 8, 2022. 

