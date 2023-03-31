Watch CBS News
Los Angeles

Monterey Park police activity shuts down 10 Freeway

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

All lanes of the 10 Freeway were closed at the 710 Freeway in the Monterey Park area due to police activity at approximately 10:40 a.m. Friday. 

A white sedan was stopped in front of three police vehicles on the freeway.

More police activity could be seen at an adjoining off-ramp near Eastern Avenue in the City Terrace/Monterey Park area.

The freeway was closed in both directions as of 11 a.m.

No officers were reported injured.

Check your local traffic conditions on the KCAL News NEXT Traffic page here.

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on March 31, 2023 / 11:01 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.