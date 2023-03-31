Monterey Park police activity shuts down 10 Freeway

All lanes of the 10 Freeway were closed at the 710 Freeway in the Monterey Park area due to police activity at approximately 10:40 a.m. Friday.

A white sedan was stopped in front of three police vehicles on the freeway.

More police activity could be seen at an adjoining off-ramp near Eastern Avenue in the City Terrace/Monterey Park area.

The freeway was closed in both directions as of 11 a.m.

No officers were reported injured.

Check your local traffic conditions on the KCAL News NEXT Traffic page here.