"Shortcomings" Sherry Cola expressed her sorrow following the mass shooting that happened in her hometown of Monterey Park.

"I was definitely devastated," said Actress Sherry Cola, who is from Monterey Park. "I definitely cried myself to sleep."

As of Sunday at 3:26 p.m., 10 people were killed and another 10 were injured at a dance studio on the 100 block of West Garvey Avenue in Monterey Park.

"This is Monterey Park, CA, where I grew up," Cola said. "I was actually just there on Thursday. This is where my Buddhist Temple is. All my friends that I grew up with, were born in Monterey Park. It's this hometown — that I'm so proud to call my hometown."

Sources have confirmed to CBS News that the suspect has died.

According to the sources, it appears the suspect shot and killed himself inside the van which was the subject of an armed standoff with Torrance police on Hawthorne and Sepulveda Boulevards, next to the Del Amo Mall.

Almost a dozen officers cleared the vehicle, which was pinned between three armored law enforcement vehicles called Bearcats.

Shortly after the initial search, officers went to another white van that was nearby and cleared it.

The standoff ended shortly after the search of both vehicles.