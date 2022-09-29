Monterey Park man not getting mail after carrier claimed 7-pound dog was safety danger

A mail carrier whose route is Monterey Park is refusing to deliver mail to one resident due to a seven-pound dog.

Sasha, an 11-year-old white chihuahua, likes to bark a lot but does not bite, according to her owner Sergio Gallegos.

Unfortunately her feistiness, which is a common trait among chihuahuas, has led to the mailman who delivers mail to Gallegos' home to stop doing just that, claiming that Sasha poses a threat to his safety.

"I approached the mailman and asked him what the problem was, and he said that it was due to the dog running loose, which is absurd because it's an indoor dog and it never goes outside," Gallegos said.

The mailman refused to deliver mail to Gallegos' home and now the Monterey Park resident has to figure out how to get his and his 83-year-old mother's mail.

A supervisor from the post office inspected the property, which has a metal security door in addition to his front door. The property is surrounded by a six-foot metal fence.

Last week, Gallegos received a letter from the United States Postal Service claiming that he now has to get a P.O. box or move his mailbox to the street if he wants it delivered. In the meantime, he has to drive to the post office on his day off.

Gallegos said his mom gets her medication in the mail and he gets many of his bills. in his 23 years here, Gallegos insisted he never had a problem with any other delivery whether it was from Uber Eats, FedEx or amazon.

"Obviously it's something personal because I've tried to work things out with the Post Office," Gallegos said. "They have inspected my house and looked at Sasha and now it's his word against mine."