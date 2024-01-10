Watch CBS News
Local News

Monterey Park holds fundraiser to honor those killed in last year's mass shooting

By Jasmine Viel

/ KCAL News

Monterey Park holds community remembrance fair to honor those killed in last years shooting
Monterey Park holds community remembrance fair to honor those killed in last years shooting 02:34

The man who saved dozens of people from a gunman is hosting a community remembrance fair on Saturday a year after the deadly Monterey Park shooting.

Hero Brandon Tsay disarmed the Monterey Park shooter when he entered his family's Alhambra dance studio to continue his killing spree. 

"He opened both those metal doors," said Brenda Tsay, Brandon's sister. "He walked through that very narrow doorway and pointed a gun at Brandon. 

Brenda said that they have worked hard to move forward. The event on Saturday is meant to bring the community together. 

"Just to celebrate, a year has passed, and we are still here," said Brenda. "Everyone is still going and everyone is still dancing ... To remember that we've also lost quite a large group from our community."

Before traveling to Tsay's ballroom, the gunman stormed into the Star Ballroom on Jan. 21 and started shooting. Shally Ung was with her dance partner Andy Kao.

"We both hid under the table," Ung said. "At that time we were so scared."

Kao was one of the 11 dancers killed that night. 

"I said 'Andy, Andy' and he didn't respond at all," Ung recalled. 

In the months that followed, Ung found her dancing shoes again and showed that she could still cha cha while in her Arcadia donut shop, which she owns with her husband. In Kao's memory, all of today's sales went to the Monterey Park Hope Resiliency Center. 

Customers came in happy to contribute. Today would have been Kao's 73rd birthday. 

Jasmine Viel
jasmine-viel-1200x800-2020.jpg

Jasmine Viel is an award winning news anchor and reporter who has spent more than a decade working in TV on the West Coast.

First published on January 10, 2024 / 6:35 PM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.