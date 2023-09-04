Watch CBS News
Montclair police pursuit crash sends 6 to hospital; suspect, 19, arrested

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

A 19-year-old Rancho Cucamonga man was arrested following a police pursuit in the city of Montclair Sunday night. Six people were hospitalized due to collisions that occurred during the pursuit, police said.

At about 8:26 p.m. Sunday, officers tried to stop a driver for reckless driving, according to the Montclair Police Dept.

The driver of the vehicle failed to yield, police said, and officers initiated a pursuit Sunday night. They chased the vehicle less than a quarter of a mile, police said, before the suspect driver collided with two other vehicles at the intersection of Monte Vista Avenue and Kingsley Street. KCAL News

The driver of the vehicle failed to yield, police said, and officers initiated a pursuit. They chased the vehicle less than a quarter of a mile, police said, before the suspect driver collided with two other vehicles at the intersection of Monte Vista Avenue and Kingsley Street.

Multiple people were ejected from vehicles, police said.  Two adults and four juveniles were hospitalized. The victims' conditions were not immediately released.

Rancho Cucamonga resident Micah Mageno, 19, was arrested on charges of evading causing serious bodily injury and child endangerment, and he was booked at the West Valley Detention Center.

First published on September 4, 2023 / 9:08 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

