Watch CBS News
Local

Monrovia search continues for missing hiker in severe conditions

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Monrovia search for missing hiker resumes
Monrovia search for missing hiker resumes 01:03

A 53-year-old avid hiker from South Pasadena was last seen heading toward the hills of Monrovia July 15, and the search resumes Thursday with teams of professional recovery crews.

Colin Brian Walker was last seen on a home's security camera July 15, 6:23 a.m. as he was geared-up, dressed for a hike and heading for a Monrovia trailhead. 

missing-hiker.jpg
Colin Brian Walker, 53, of South Pasadena was last seen heading out for a hike in the hills of Monrovia July 15 South Pasadena Police Department

His vehicle was also found parked on the trails near Ridgeside Drive. South Pasadena police along with LA County Sheriff Deputies reported their search resumes Thursday with the Montrose Search and Rescue Team along with three other regional rescue teams, including some search dogs.

Conditions in the search area are described as severe, with intense heat, thick brush and dangerous terrain. 

The recovery operation is using only professionals, no volunteers.  

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on July 20, 2023 / 9:12 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.