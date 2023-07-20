Monrovia search continues for missing hiker in severe conditions

A 53-year-old avid hiker from South Pasadena was last seen heading toward the hills of Monrovia July 15, and the search resumes Thursday with teams of professional recovery crews.

Colin Brian Walker was last seen on a home's security camera July 15, 6:23 a.m. as he was geared-up, dressed for a hike and heading for a Monrovia trailhead.

Colin Brian Walker, 53, of South Pasadena was last seen heading out for a hike in the hills of Monrovia July 15 South Pasadena Police Department

His vehicle was also found parked on the trails near Ridgeside Drive. South Pasadena police along with LA County Sheriff Deputies reported their search resumes Thursday with the Montrose Search and Rescue Team along with three other regional rescue teams, including some search dogs.

Conditions in the search area are described as severe, with intense heat, thick brush and dangerous terrain.

The recovery operation is using only professionals, no volunteers.