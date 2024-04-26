Mom says child was held upside down and abused at Mid-City preschool

A local mom is outraged and demanding answers after seeing a video that reportedly showed her child being held upside down and bounced on his head by a preschool employee.

"I am livid," said Brie'ann Battle, the child's mother. "I am livid. I'm frustrated. She yanked my baby by the shoulders."

Battle expressed her outrage Friday after the footage purportedly showed her four-year-old son being roughly handled. According to Battle, her son recounted the incident, detailing how he was forcibly restrained after refusing to comply with the staff member's commands.

"She held him upside down, twisting his arms and his legs and putting her body weight on him," Battle added. Days later, bruise marks appeared on the child's body, Battle said.

She requested to view the security footage from the classroom, capturing a portion of the distressing incident on her cell phone. But she said that the ordeal lasted much longer than what was recorded.

Battle filed a police report with the Los Angeles Police Department. Officers said they are investigating the incident, which happened last month. No one has been charged with a crime.

Battle has removed her son from the preschool and is warning other parents who have children there to be vigilant.

KCAL News reached out to the school for comment but we have not heard back.