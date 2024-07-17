Mom of 6 dies in hospital after Pomona hit-and-run crash

A mother of six children died at a hospital after a hit-and-run crash that occurred on July 5, and police said the driver who caused the deadly crash is still at large.

"I only have one mom," said Bridget Diaz, daughter of the victim. "She watched me take my first breath and I watched her take her last. It's sad."

It happened at Garey and Orange Grove avenues, where three vehicles were involved, according to the Pomona Police Department. Four people were taken to the hospital, including 57-year-old Carol Fuentes.

"One of the innocent drivers -- a female victim -- passed away at the hospital this week," police said in a statement on Tuesday. "The suspect in a white SUV fled the scene."

A GoFundMe page to assist the family had raised nearly $5,000 by Wednesday morning. Fuentes is survived by her six children and her husband.

"I know she would want me to be strong," Diaz said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is urged to call police traffic investigators at 909-802-7741 or 909-620-2048.