MLB Silver Slugger finalists announced: Six Dodgers, four Angels selected

Major League Baseball has announced the Louisville Slugger Silver Slugger Award finalists for the 2022 season, with several local players earning a nod as some of the league's best hitters.

The honor, which has been awarded since 1990, honors the league's best hitters.

MLB managers and coaches are responsible for the voting process, one of which will be awarded to the best at each respective position.

The winners will be announced on Nov. 10.

For the first time since its inception, the Silver Slugger Award will also recognize the utility player position, for those versatile athletes who can field multiple spots on the diamond.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays tied the league in finalists, with a grand total of six nominees each, they both also had one player selected for multiple awards in Justin Turner (3B, DH) and George Springer (OF, DH). They were followed by the New York Mets, Atlanta Braves, New York Yankees, Houston Astros, Texas Rangers and San Diego Padres with five selections. The Mets Jeff McNeil was also selected for multiple awards, sending their collective total to six.

Only three teams did not receive a finalist nomination: the Detroit Tigers, Cincinnati Reds and Miami Marlins.

Along with Springer, Turner and McNeil, Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani also received two separate nominations for DH and utility player, as well as the Yankees DJ LeMahieu and the Rangers Adolis García.

Of the finalists, 29 have already secured at least one Silver Slugger Award in their career, while 20 of those have won multiple. Mike Trout (8), Albert Pujols (6), José Ramírez (5), Xander Bogaerts (4), Salvador Perez (4), Paul Goldschmidt (4), Nolan Arenado (4) and Anthony Rizzo (4) lead the way among this year's finalists.

Six Dodgers had their names announced as finalists on Thursday:

Will Smith, Catcher (.260, 26 HR, 86 RBI, .343 OBP, .465 SLG, .807 OPS)

Smith has continued to solidify himself as one of the league's best all-around backstops, putting together another stellar year at the plate. He finishes the 2022 season with the second most homers in the league for a catcher, and the most runs driven in. He has a fifth-best 3.9 WAR and batting average amongst catchers. This is Smith's second-straight Silver Slugger nomination, but would be his first ever win.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 12: Freddie Freeman #5 of the Los Angeles Dodgers hits a solo home run in the first inning in game two of the National League Division Series against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium on October 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. KEVORK DJANSEZIAN / Getty Images

Freddie Freeman, First Base (.325, 21 HR, 100 RBI, .407 OBP, .511 SLG, .918 OPS)

Freeman dominated throughout his first season with the Boys in Blue, securing the second-best batting average of his career (behind only the shortened 2020 season), smacked 21 homers and finished with 100 RBIs for just the third time in his 13 year MLB tenure. He tied for National League lead in runs scored (with Mookie Betts) and led the entire league lead in hits (199) and doubles (47). His .407 on base percentage was good enough for second best in the MLB. He also finished top 10 in batting average, offensive WAR (6.1), OBP, OPS, total bases, base on balls, runs created, extra base hits and offensive win percentage.

With a win, Freeman would snag his fourth ever Silver Slugger Award, an accolade he has earned since 2019.

Justin Turner, Third Base/Designated Hitter (.278, 13 HR, 81 RBI, .350 OBP, .438 SLG, .788 OPS)

The Silver Slugger Award has evaded Turner over the course of his 14-year career, despite his consistently being one of the league's better hitting third basemen. Now 37, he's once again vying for the award after putting together yet another solid year at the dish, thanks largely to the institution of the designated hitter across MLB. For the second year in a row he finishes with a .278 batting average, and 81 RBIs, good for the third-most in his career. He smacked 36 doubles and his 130 hits are good enough for seventh best among all third basemen with at least 300 plate appearances.

Turner is vying for two separate Silver Slugger Awards, either of which would be the first of his career.

Trea Turner, Shortstop (.298, 21 HR, 100 RBI, .343 OBP, .466 SLG, .809 OPS)

In his first full season with the Dodgers, after arriving via trade in late 2021, Trea Turner has certainly earned his spot amongst the league's best shortstops. He earned his second All Star nod and stuffed his stat sheet over a league-leading 708 plate appearances. He finishes the year top 10 in runs scored (101), hits (194), singles (130), stolen bases (27), runs created (109), times on base (242) and sacrifice flies (8). He eclipsed the triple digit RBI mark for the first time in his career, and slugged 21 homers, only the second time he's hit more than 20 since breaking into the league in 2015.

He faces some steep competition at the shortstop position, and a win would be a first for the 29-year-old speedster.

SAN DIEGO, CA - SEPTEMBER 11: Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers hits a double during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres September 11, 2022 at Petco Park in San Diego, California. / Getty Images

Mookie Betts, Outfield (.269, 35 HR, 82 RBI, .340 OBP, .533 SLG, .873 OPS)

A mainstay on the end of the year award lists, Mookie Betts had a "down year" by his standards, but still finds himself all over the leaderboards. His 6.4 WAR is ninth best among position players, and his .533 slugging percentage finished fifth in the league. He led the NL in runs scored (117) and finished tenth in the MLB in total bases (305), and eighth in homers (35), which is the most he's hit in nine big league seasons. His 78 extra base hits are good for third best in all of baseball.

Betts has won four Silver Sluggers since getting called up to the bigs in 2014, three with the Boston Red Sox and one with the Dodgers in 2020.

Chris Taylor, Utility Player (.221, 10 HR, 43 RBI, .304 OBP, .373 SLG, .677 OPS)

Having only played in 118 games this season due to a number of injuries, Taylor's appearance on this list is somewhat of a surprise. However, he still managed to smack 35 extra base hits, 25 of which were doubles, and knock in nearly 50 runs. He had 89 hits overall and swiped 10 bags, good enough for third-best in his career.

Should Taylor win, he'll not only secure his first ever Silver Slugger, but will also take home the first Utility Player SS in National League history.

The Angels also had four players nominated as Silver Slugger finalists:

ANAHEIM, CA - SEPTEMBER 16: Mike Trout #27 of the Los Angeles Angels watches the flight of the ball on a solo home run in the fifth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 16, 2022 in Anaheim, California. / Getty Images

Mike Trout, Outfield (.283, 40 HR, 80 RBI, .369 OBP, .630 SLG, .999 OPS)

Since getting the nod in 2011, Mike Trout has become a household name across the nation, in what will surely be a Hall of Fame career when he finally decides to hang the cleats up. Even after having his season shortened by several injuries, appearing in just 119 games, Trout finished the year with 40 homers and 80 RBIs, and finds himself all over the MLB leaderboards. His 6.3 offensive War is fifth-best in the MLB, and he finished top three in slugging (.630), OPS (.999), home runs (40), extra base hits (70) and win probability added (4.7). Many will be left speculating what the season could have looked like if he was fully healthy, but even with limited plate appearances, the three-time MVP shows why he's one of the best to ever do it.

A win would earn him his ninth career Silver Slugger Award, which would give him the second most all-time amongst all outfielders.

Taylor Ward, Outfield (.281, 23 HR, 65 RBI, .360 OBP, .473 SLG, .833 OPS)

Ward stormed the scene in his first full season with the Halos, including a torrid stretch of seven games where he led all AL hitters in nearly every major category. He finished the season with career-highs in every way, smacking 23 homers and 65 RBIs, adding 22 doubles. His 3.8 WAR is 14th best among all outfielders across the MLB.

He faces steep competition with the likes of Aaron Judge, George Springer and Julio Rodriguez in the same field, not to mention his teammate Mike Trout. However, should he edge them out, he'll win the first award of his career.

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 05: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels bats against the Oakland Athletics in the top of the third inning at RingCentral Coliseum on October 05, 2022 in Oakland, California. / Getty Images

Shohei Ohtani, Designated Hitter/Utility Player (.273, 34 HR, 95 RBI, .356 OBP, .519 SLG, .875 OPS)

Vying for his second-straight MVP Award and Silver Slugger, two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani continued to show why he was such a hot commodity while considering the move to head overseas and join the MLB after playing several years in the Japanese Nippon Baseball League. Earning the second consecutive All-Star Game nod, Ohtani smacked 34 homers and drove in 95 RBIs, both falling short of his 2021 season totals. His 9.6 WAR is the second-best in all of baseball, and his 70 extra base hits, 109 runs created and six triples are all top ten across the league. He ranks second among all designated hitters in homers, runs driven in, runs scored and base on balls - all behind the Astros' Yordan Alvarez.

A win would secure Ohtani the second Silver Slugger of his young career.

Luis Rengifo, Utility Player (.264, 17 HR, 52 RBI, .294 OBP, .429 SLG, .724 OPS)

Much like his teammate Taylor Ward, Rengifo made the most out of his first full season with the Angels, driving in a career high 52 runs on 17 homers and 22 two-baggers.

Also similar to Ward, he faces tough competition in the utility player field, including his teammate Shohei Ohtani. Should he win, he'll be the first ever American League utility player Silver Slugger Award winner.

The Rawlings Silver Slugger Award Finalists for 2022:

American League

Catcher

Alejandro Kirk - Toronto Blue Jays (.285, 14 HR, 63 RBI, .372 OBP, .415 SLG, .786 OPS)

Sean Murphy - Oakland Athletics (.250, 18 HR, 66 RBI, .332 OBP, .426 SLG, .759 OPS)

Cal Raleigh - Seattle Mariners (.211, 27 HR, 63 RBI, .284 OBP, .489 SLG, .774 OPS)

Adley Rutschman - Baltimore Orioles (.254, 13 HR, 42 RBI, .362 OBP, .445 SLG, .806 OPS)

Salvador Pérez - Kansas City Royals (Won in 2016, 2018, 2020, 2021; .254, 23 HR, 76 RBI, .292 OBP, .465 SLG, .757 OPS)

Martín Maldonado - Houston Astros (.186, 15 HR, 45 RBI, .248 OBP, .352 SLG, .600 OPS)

First Base

Nathaniel Lowe - Texas Rangers (.302, 27 HR, 76 RBI, .358 OBP, .492 SLG, .851 OPS)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. - Toronto Blue Jays (Won in 2021; .274, 32 HR, 97 RBI, .339 OBP, .480 SLG, .818 OPS)

José Abreu - Chicago White Sox (Won in 2014, 2018, 2020; .304, 15 HR, 75 RBI, .378 OBP, .446 SLG, .824 OPS)

Anthony Rizzo - New York Yankees (Won in 2016; .224, 32 HR, 75 RBI, .338 OBP, .480 SLG, .817 OPS)

Second Base

José Altuve - Houston Astros (Won from 2014 to 2018; .300, 28 HR, 57 RBI, .387 OBP, .533 SLG, .921 OPS)

Andrés Giménez - Cleveland Guardians (.297, 17 HR, 69 RBI, .371 OBP, .466 SLG, .837 OPS)

Marcus Semien - Texas Rangers (Won in 2021; .248, 26 HR, .83 RBI, .304 OBP, .429 SLG, .733 OPS)

DJ LeMahieu - New York Yankees (Won in 2019, 2020; .261, 12 HR, 46 RBI, .357 OBP, .377 SLG, .734 OPS)

Third Base

Rafael Devers - Boston Red Sox (Won in 2021; .295, 27 HR, 88 RBI, .358 OBP, .521 SLG, .879 OPS)

José Ramírez - Cleveland Guardians (Won in 2017, 2018, 2020; .280, 29 HR, 126 RBI, .355 OBP, .514 SLG, .869 OPS)

Alex Bregman - Houston Astros (Won in 2019; 259, 23 HR, 93 RBI, .366 OBP, .454 SLG, .820 OPS)

Matt Chapman - Toronto Blue Jays (.229, 27 HR, 76 RBI, .324 OBP, .433 SLG, .757 OPS)

Shortstop

Bo Bichette - Toronto Blue Jays (.290, 24 HR, 93 RBI, .333 OBP, .469 SLG, .802 OPS)

Xander Bogaerts - Boston Red Sox (Won in 2015, 2016, 2019, 2021; .307, 15 HR, 73 RBI, .377 OBP, .456 SLG, .833 OPS)

Carlos Correa - Minnesota Twins (.291, 22 HR, 64 RBI, .366 OBP, .467 SLG, .834 OPS)

Corey Seager - Texas Rangers (Won in 2016, 2017; .245, 33 HR, 83 RBI, .317 OBP, .455 SLG, .772 OPS)

Outfield

Aaron Judge - New York Yankees (Won in 2017, 2021; .311, 62 HR, 131 RBI, .425 OBP, .686 SLG, 1.111 OPS)

Julio Rodriguez - Seattle Mariners (.284, 28 HR, 75 RBI, .345 OBP, .509 SLG, .853 OPS)

Kyle Tucker - Houston Astros (.257, 30 HR, 107 RBI, .330 OBP, .478 SLG, .808 OPS)

Mike Trout - Los Angeles Angels (Won from 2012 to 2016, 2018 to 2020; .283, 40 HR, 80 RBI, .369 OBP, .630 SLG, .999 OPS)

Randy Arozarena - Tampa Bay Rays (.263, 20 HR, 89 RBI, .327 OBp, .445 SLG, .773 OPS)

George Springer - Toronto Blue Jays (Won in 2017, 2019; .267, 25 HR, 76 RBI, .342 OBP, .472 SLG, .814 OPS)

Taylor Ward - Los Angeles Angels (.281, 23 HR, 65 RBI, .360 OBP, .473 SLG, .833 OPS)

Anthony Santander - Baltimore Orioles (.240, 33 HR, 69 RBI, .318 OBP, .455 SLG, .773 OPS)

Adolis García - Texas Rangers (.250, 27 HR, 101 RBI, .300 OBP, .456 SLG, .756 OPS)

Teoscar Hernández - Toronto Blue Jays (.267, 25 HR, 77 RBI, .316 OBP, .491 SLG, .807 OPS)

Designated Hitter

Shohei Ohtani - Los Angeles Angels (Won in 2021; .273, 34 HR, 95 RBI, .356 OBP, .519 SLG, .875 OPS)

Yordan Álvarez - Houston Astros (.306, 37 HR, 97 RBI, .406 OBP, .613 SLG, 1.019 OPS)

Giancarlo Stanton - New York Yankees (Won in 2014, 2017; .211, 31 HR, 78 RBI, .297 OBP, .462 SLG, .759 OPS)

George Springer - Toronto Blue Jays (Won in 2017, 2019; .267, 25 HR, 76 RBI, .342 OBP, .472 SLG, .814 OPS)

Adolis García - Texas Rangers (.250, 27 HR, 101 RBI, .300 OBP, .456 SLG, .756 OPS)

Utility Player

Luis Arraez - Minnesota Twins (.316, 8 HR, 49 RBi, .375 OBP, .420 SLG, .795 OPS)

Shohei Ohtani - Los Angeles Angels (Won in 2021; .273, 34 HR, 95 RBI, .356 OBP, .519 SLG, .875 OPS)

DJ LeMahieu - New York Yankees (Won in 2019, 2020; .261, 12 HR, 46 RBI, .357 OBP, .377 SLG, .734 OPS)

Luis Rengifo - Los Angeles Angels (.264, 17 HR, 52 RBI, .294 OBP, .429 SLG, .724 OPS)

National League

Catcher

Will Smith - Los Angeles Dodgers (.260, 26 HR, 86 RBI, .343 OBP, .465 SLG, .807 OPS)

J.T. Realmuto - Philadelphia Phillies (Won in 2018, 2019; .276, 22 HR, 84 RBI, .342 OBP, .478 SLG, .820 OPS)

Willson Contreras - Chicago Cubs (.243, 22 HR, 55 RBI, .349 OBP, .466 SLG, .815 OPS)

Travis d'Arnaud - Atlanta Braves (Won in 2020; .268, 18 HR, 60 RBI, .319 OBP, .472 SLG, .791 OPS)

First Base

Paul Goldschmidt - St. Louis Cardinals (Won in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2018; .317, 35 HR, 115 RBI, .404 OBP, .578 SLG, .981 OPS)

Freddie Freeman - Los Angeles Dodgers (Won from 2019 to 2021; .325, 21 HR, 100 RBI, .407 OBP, .511 SLG, .918 OPS)

Pete Alonso - New York Mets (.271, 40 HR, 131 RBI, .352 OBP, .518 SLG, .869 OPS)

Matt Olson - Atlanta Braves (.240, 34 HR, 103 RBI, .325 OBP, .477 SLG, .802 OPS)

Christian Walker - Arizona Diamondbacks (.242, 36 HR, 94 RBI, .327 OBP, .477 SLG, .804 OPS)

Second Base

Jeff McNeil - New York Mets (.326, 9 HR, 62 RBI, .382 OBP, .454 SLG, .836 OPS)

Jake Cronenworth - San Diego Padres (.240, 17 HR, 88 RBI, .333 OBP, .394 SLG, .727 OPS)

Ketel Marte - Arizona Diamondbacks (.240, 12 HR, 52 RBI, .321 OBP, .407 SLG, .727 OPS)

Kolten Wong - Milwaukee Brewers (.251, 15 HR, 47 RBI, .339 OBP, .430 SLG, .770 OPS)

Brendan Rodgers - Colorado Rockies (.266, 13 HR, 63 RBI, .325 OBP, .408 SLG, .733 OPS)

Third Base

Manny Machado - San Diego Padres (Won in 2020; .298, 32 HR, 102 RBI, .366 OBP, .531 SLG, .898 OPS)

Nolan Arenado - St. Louis Cardinals (Won from 2015 to 2018; .293, 30 HR, 103 RBI, .358 OBP, .533 SLG, .891 OPS)

Austin Riley - Atlanta Braves (Won in 2021; .273, 38 HR, 93 RBI, .349 OBP, .528 SLG, .878 OPS)

Justin Turner - Los Angeles Dodgers (.278, 13 HR, 81 RBI, .350 OBP, .438 SLG, .788 OPS)

Shortstop

Trea Turner - Los Angeles Dodgers (.298, 21 HR, 100 RBI, .343 OBP, .466 SLG, .809 OPS)

Willy Adames - Milwaukee Brewers (.238, 31 HR, 98 RBI, .298 OBP, .458 SLG, .756 OPS)

Francisco Lindor - New York Mets (Won in 2017, 2018; .270, 26 HR, 107 RBI, .339 OBP, .449 SLG, .788 OPS)

Dansby Swanson - Atlanta Braves (.277, 25 HR, 96 RBI, .329 OBP, .447 SLG, .776 OPS)

Outfield

Mookie Betts - Los Angeles Dodgers (Won in 2016, 2018 to 2020; .269, 35 HR, 82 RBI, .340 OBP, .533 SLG, .873 OPS)

Kyle Schwarber - Philadelphia Phillies (.218, 46 HR, 94 RBI, .323 OBP, .504 SLG, .827 OPS)

Juan Soto - San Diego Padres (Won in 2020, 2021; .242, 27 HR, 62 RBI, .401 OBP, .452 SLG, .853 OPS)

Starling Marte - New York Mets (.292, 16 HR, 63 RBI, .347 OBP, .468 SLG, .814 OPS)

Joc Pederson - San Francisco Giants (.274, 23 HR, 70 RBI, .353 OBP, .521 SLG, .874 OPS)

Michael Harris II - Atlanta Braves (.297, 19 HR, 64 RBI, .339 OBP, .514 SLG, .853 OPS)

Bryan Reynolds - Pittsburgh Pirates (.262, 27 HR, 62 RBI, .345 OBP, .461 SLG, .807 OPS)

Hunter Renfroe - Milwaukee Brewers (.255, 29 HR, 72 RBI, .315 OBP, .492 SLG, .807 OPS)

Brandon Nimmo - New York Mets (.274, 16 HR, 64 RBI, .367 OBP, .433 SLG, .800 OPS)

Designated Hitter

Josh Bell - San Diego Padres (.266, 17 HR, 71 RBI, .362 OBP, .422 SLG, .784 OPS)

Albert Pujols - St. Louis Cardinals (Won in 2001, 2003, 2004, from 2008 to 2010; .270, 24 HR, 68 RBI, .345 OBP, .550 SLG, .895 OPS)

Luke Voit - Washington Nationals (.226, 22 HR, 69 RBI, .308 OBP, .402 SLG, .710 OPS)

Justin Turner - Los Angeles Dodgers (.278, 13 HR, 81 RBI, .350 OBP, .438 SLG, .788 OPS)

Charlie Blackmon - Colorado Rockies (Won in 2016, 2017; .264, 16 HR, 78 RBI, .314 OBP, .419 SLG, .733 OPS)

Bryce Harper - Philadelphia Phillies (Won in 2015, 2021; .286, 18 HR, 65 RBI, .364 OBP, .514 SLG, .877 OPS)(Does not qualify since he did not the 100 games required to win)

Utility Player

Brandon Drury - San Diego Padres (.263, 28 HR, 87 RBI, .320 OBP, .492 SLG, .813 OPS)

Tommy Edman - St. Louis Cardinals (.265, 13 HR, 57 RBi, .324 OBP, .400 SLG, .725 OPS)

Thairo Estrada - San Francisco Giants (.260, 14 HR, 62 RBI, .322 OBP, .402 SLG, .724 OPS)

Jeff McNeil - New York Mets (.326, 9 HR, 62 RBI, .382 OBP, .454 SLG, .836 OPS)

Chris Taylor - Los Angeles Dodgers (.221, 10 HR, 43 RBI, .304 OBP, .373 SLG, .677 OPS)

