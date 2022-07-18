MLB All-Star Game festivities in full swing with Play Ball Park at L.A. Convention Center

With just hours left until the MLB All-Star Game hits Chavez Ravine for the first time in over 40 years, fans of the game and families alike have enjoyed a slew of festivities over the weekend.

The event got underway beginning Friday with the opening of the MLB All-Star Oceanfront, located on the Santa Monica Pier, which gave fans the opportunity to receive casual and instructional baseball and softball training, shop for official merchandise, enjoy MLB-themed sand sculptures and more.

Saturday saw more at the All-Star Oceanfront, as well as the opening of the Capitol One Play Ball Park at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

The Play Ball Park features more than 50 indoor and outdoor attractions, including a virtual home run derby, batting cages and pitching mounds, a glimpse at MLB history with game-used and legendary memorabilia on display and an opportunity for fans to meet some of their favorite MLB players, including Hall of Famers like Vladimir Guerrero, Sr., Juan Marichal, Rollie Fingers, Fergie Jenkins and Lee Smith, as well as other local MLB fan favorites like former-Dodgers Rick Monday, Bill Russell, Reggie Smith, Charlie Hough, Al Downing, Dave Stewart and Jerry Hairston Jr.

Memorabilia on display included an homage to the legendary Jackie Robinson, a look at various Hall of Fame player's gear, as well as a recreation of current Dodger favorite Mookie Betts' locker, complete with a Rubik's Cube and lemons, which he uses to keep things smelling fresh.

"We bring a little slice of Cooperstown here to the fans in L.A.," said Jackie Secaira-Cotto, the MLB Global Events Director. She noted that fans who attend the Hall of Fame exhibit need a ticket, but if they do step in, they get treated to mini Fernando Valenzeula bobblehead.

Additionally fans could take a shot at the MLB The Show Creator's Cup, playing the ever-popular baseball video game against other fans or shop for their favorite All-Star's jersey at one of the many shops inside of the convention center.

CBS reporter Kara Finnstrom got the chance to talk to Peter Banks, an avid MLB gamer who assisted in setting up the MLB The Show competition.

"Last night we had the [MLB] Draft here, it was awesome. Today we're flipping the stage over for the first Annual All-Star Creator's Cup with MLB The Show," he said. "We think that our gamers are gonna come out here and have a great time."

The event was slated to last through Tuesday afternoon until 6 p.m.