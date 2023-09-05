Watch CBS News
Politics

Capitol physician says "no evidence" McConnell has seizure disorder, stroke, Parkinson's

By Caitlin Yilek

/ CBS News

Mitch McConnell cleared to resume Senate duties
Mitch McConnell cleared to resume Senate duties 02:09

Washington — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell shows "no evidence" that he suffered a seizure disorder, stroke or Parkinson's disease during his two freezing episodes, the attending physician of Congress said Tuesday. 

"There is no evidence that you have a seizure disorder or that you experienced a stroke, TIA or movement disorder such as Parkinson's disease," Dr. Brian Monahan wrote in a letter to McConnell that was released publicly. 

McConnell experienced a second freezing episode in public last week while answering questions from reporters in Kentucky. The latest episode came about a month after McConnell stopped talking mid-sentence during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol. 

This is a breaking story. It will be updated. 

Caitlin Yilek

Caitlin Yilek is a politics reporter for CBS News Digital. Reach her at caitlin.yilek@cbsinteractive.com. Follow her on Twitter: https://twitter.com/hausofcait

First published on September 5, 2023 / 8:43 AM

© 2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.