Capitol physician says "no evidence" McConnell has seizure disorder, stroke, Parkinson's

Washington — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell shows "no evidence" that he suffered a seizure disorder, stroke or Parkinson's disease during his two freezing episodes, the attending physician of Congress said Tuesday.

"There is no evidence that you have a seizure disorder or that you experienced a stroke, TIA or movement disorder such as Parkinson's disease," Dr. Brian Monahan wrote in a letter to McConnell that was released publicly.

McConnell experienced a second freezing episode in public last week while answering questions from reporters in Kentucky. The latest episode came about a month after McConnell stopped talking mid-sentence during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol.

