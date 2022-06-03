Mission Viejo nurse collecting, sending medical supplies back to Ukraine

Nurse Daniel Bondarenko began communicating with surgeons right after the war in Ukraine and had them compile a wish list for their field hospitals.

The most popular items requested by Ukrainian surgeons were vacuums to clean out wounds and devices used to stabilize broken bones.

"Usually, I'm watching the news and it's encouraging me to do more," said Bondarenko. "I believe my country is going to be free."

Bondarenko used his connections in the medical industry to gather supplies.

"We've ordered from a company at a discount rate, fortunately," said Providence Mission Hospital surgeon Dr. Gus Gialamas. "Irrigators will allow the surgeons in Ukraine to clean out the wounds — the war victim wounds."

After getting specialized surgical supplies, Bondarenko packs the items into duffle bags in his Mission Viejo garage and then ships them to Poland where they are then taken over the border to hospitals in Ukraine. He was able to see the reactions of a surgeon unpacking his latest care package.

"I have a video of a doctor unpacking that and he's so excited to see that," Bondarenko said. "He said 'If [this was] compared to cars, this equipment you sent is [a] Ferrari."

Thanks to donations and discounted prices Bondarenko has sent ten shipments totaling around $500,000.