Mission Viejo Library cancels indoor programs due to COVID-19 spike amongst city staff

The Mission Viejo Library has canceled indoor programs and adjusted its hours due to an increased number of city staff recently testing positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the library has also suspended passport walk-in services and closed the bookstore and genealogy desk.

July 19, 2022

To keep the library open while short-staffed, the facility will close at 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The library will also be closed for deep cleaning and disinfection on July 22 and July 29.

Though passport walk-in services will be suspended, additional appointment slots will be available between 9 am and 4 pm each Wednesday and Thursday.

Library officials said the changes will be in effect for at least two weeks.

For more information, visit cmvl.org.