Watch CBS News
Local

Mission Hills car dealership workers injured as driver strikes four

By KCAL-News Staff

/ CBS/City News Service

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Four workers at a Mission Hills Toyota dealership were struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning, leaving one of the workers in grave condition.

The Los Angeles Fire Department reported around 11 a.m., a car struck and injured four workers at 11041 N. Sepulveda Blvd. One worker was briefly trapped beneath the vehicle and another has a head injury with the two other struck suffering minor injuries. 

car-dealership-injuries.jpg
KCAL News

This is a developing story. 

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on August 9, 2023 / 9:50 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.