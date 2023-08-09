Mission Hills car dealership workers injured as driver strikes four

Four workers at a Mission Hills Toyota dealership were struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning, leaving one of the workers in grave condition.

The Los Angeles Fire Department reported around 11 a.m., a car struck and injured four workers at 11041 N. Sepulveda Blvd. One worker was briefly trapped beneath the vehicle and another has a head injury with the two other struck suffering minor injuries.

This is a developing story.