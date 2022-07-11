Watch CBS News
Missing West Hollywod woman safely located

A sigh of relief for family and friends of Anna Pushkin after she was safely located on Sunday after going missing for days.

Pushkin, a 26-year-old resident of West Hollywood who is working towards her Ph. D in neuroscience, was found on Sunday according to multiple reports on Twitter from friends of Pushkin.

Pushkin went missing on Thursday, her sister told CBSLA Reporter Laurie Perez on Saturday.

Private investigator Anthony Pellicano, who was hired by Pushkin's family to help track her down, told Perez that Pushkin's grey Toyota Corolla was was located in La Puente on Saturday. 

Pushkin was previously last seen in her car leaving her apartment in West Hollywood with her cat.

It's unclear at this moment where she was located and what led to it.

