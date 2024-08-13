Watch CBS News
Local News

Orange County police searching for missing priest who suffers from dementia

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

The Santa Ana Police Department asked for help finding a missing priest after he disappeared from a local church. 

Anthony Palos, 88, was last seen driving away from Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church at 1322 E. 3rd Street at about 4:15 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 12.

missing-priest.jpg
Detectives provided this photo of Anthony Palos. Santa Ana PD

Investigators believe he was driving a white 2016 Toyota Camry when he left home. Palos left the county and suffers from dementia, according to the police. 

He is 175 pounds, 5-foot-8, with grey hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing his black priest outfit and eye glasses. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective A. Castorena at (714) 245-8431 or the watch commander at (714) 245 8700.

Matthew Rodriguez

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.