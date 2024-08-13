Orange County police searching for missing priest who suffers from dementia

The Santa Ana Police Department asked for help finding a missing priest after he disappeared from a local church.

Anthony Palos, 88, was last seen driving away from Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church at 1322 E. 3rd Street at about 4:15 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 12.

Detectives provided this photo of Anthony Palos. Santa Ana PD

Investigators believe he was driving a white 2016 Toyota Camry when he left home. Palos left the county and suffers from dementia, according to the police.

He is 175 pounds, 5-foot-8, with grey hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing his black priest outfit and eye glasses.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective A. Castorena at (714) 245-8431 or the watch commander at (714) 245 8700.