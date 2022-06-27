Watch CBS News
Missing La Mirada man located after disappearing earlier in week

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Some good news for a La Mirada family on Sunday night. 

Los Angeles County Sheriffs deputies have located David Eric Anderson, who went missing earlier this week. It's unclear when or exactly how deputies managed to locate Anderson. 

Anderson, 53, suffers from mental health issues, according to LA County Sheriffs.

He was first reported missing on Wednesday and was considered an "At-Risk Missing Person."

Fortunately for Anderson and his family, he is back home with his family. 

First published on June 26, 2022 / 8:29 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

