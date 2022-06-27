Missing La Mirada man located after disappearing earlier in week

Some good news for a La Mirada family on Sunday night.

Los Angeles County Sheriffs deputies have located David Eric Anderson, who went missing earlier this week. It's unclear when or exactly how deputies managed to locate Anderson.

Anderson, 53, suffers from mental health issues, according to LA County Sheriffs.

He was first reported missing on Wednesday and was considered an "At-Risk Missing Person."

Fortunately for Anderson and his family, he is back home with his family.

