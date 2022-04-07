Watch CBS News

Missing 4-year-old boy found, mother arrested by LA County Sheriffs

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS New Los Angeles: The Rundown (Apr. 6 PM Edition) 02:08

A four-year-old boy who was abducted by his biological mother has been found by Los Angeles County Sheriffs deputiesEthan Rodriguez, who lives with foster parents, was abducted near East 124th Street and South Mona Boulevard in Willowbrook on Tuesday at 3:30 pm while his mother, Cristina Rodriguez, was visiting him, according to LA County Sheriffs. 

The two were seen walking in the area of 700 block of Rosecrans Avenue in Compton on Wednesday. 

Cristina Rodriguez was arrested and booked for child abduction. Her bond is set at $40,000.

First published on April 6, 2022 / 10:43 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.