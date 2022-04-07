Missing 4-year-old boy found, mother arrested by LA County Sheriffs

A four-year-old boy who was abducted by his biological mother has been found by Los Angeles County Sheriffs deputiesEthan Rodriguez, who lives with foster parents, was abducted near East 124th Street and South Mona Boulevard in Willowbrook on Tuesday at 3:30 pm while his mother, Cristina Rodriguez, was visiting him, according to LA County Sheriffs.

The two were seen walking in the area of 700 block of Rosecrans Avenue in Compton on Wednesday.

Cristina Rodriguez was arrested and booked for child abduction. Her bond is set at $40,000.