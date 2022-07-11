Watch CBS News
Local News

Missing 11-year-old girl from Panorama City found

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

An 11-year-old girl who went missing after leaving her home in Panorama City has been safely located. 

Nataly Arrellano, who went missing last Tuesday, was found and reunited with her family on Monday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. 

She was previously last seen near the 14400 block of Nordhoff Street.   

No details were provided about where Arrellano was located or how authorities managed to find her whereabouts.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on July 11, 2022 / 4:53 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.