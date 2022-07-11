Missing 11-year-old girl from Panorama City found

An 11-year-old girl who went missing after leaving her home in Panorama City has been safely located.

Nataly Arrellano, who went missing last Tuesday, was found and reunited with her family on Monday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

She was previously last seen near the 14400 block of Nordhoff Street.

No details were provided about where Arrellano was located or how authorities managed to find her whereabouts.