Watch CBS News
Local News

NBA star Miles Bridges arrested for felony domestic violence in LA

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBSLA.com: The Rundown (June 29 PM Edition)
CBSLA.com: The Rundown (June 29 PM Edition) 02:44

NBA player Miles Bridges, most recently of the Charlotte Hornets after hitting free agency, was arrested on a domestic violence felony in Los Angeles on Wednesday. 

The arrest wasn't confirmed by Los Angeles Police Department on Friday, who simply stated that he was arrested for felony violation of domestic violence for an incident that occurred on Monday

Bridges, 24, turned himself into police on Wednesday, after leaving the scene of the initial incident before authorities arrived.

The four-year veteran and Michigan native was released on $130,000 bail. 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on June 29, 2022 / 10:54 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.