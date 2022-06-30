NBA star Miles Bridges arrested for felony domestic violence in LA

NBA player Miles Bridges, most recently of the Charlotte Hornets after hitting free agency, was arrested on a domestic violence felony in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The arrest wasn't confirmed by Los Angeles Police Department on Friday, who simply stated that he was arrested for felony violation of domestic violence for an incident that occurred on Monday

Bridges, 24, turned himself into police on Wednesday, after leaving the scene of the initial incident before authorities arrived.

The four-year veteran and Michigan native was released on $130,000 bail.