Miami Dolphins pay homage to slain LASD deputy

The Miami Dolphins on Sunday paid homage to Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, who was shot and killed while on the job in Palmdale last weekend.

In a post on X, formerly known was Twitter, the Dolphins shared a photo of a jersey bearing Clinkunbroomer's name.

"Before today's game, we paused to remember and honor Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, a life-long Dolphins fan and member of the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Dept, who was tragically killed in the line of duty earlier this month," the tweet said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and community."

The Dolphins had a record-setting performance on Sunday, setting their franchise record for most points scored as they crushed the Denver Broncos, 70-20.

Clinkunbroomer was killed on September 16 at around 6 p.m., when he was leaving the Palmdale Sheriff's Station in an ambush style shooting, when the suspect pulled up behind him in his vehicle and shot him in the head before speeding away.

Family members and friends are set to hold a candlelight vigil for the fallen deputy in Santa Clarita on Sunday, where he grew up.

The deputy had just gotten engaged to his longtime girlfriend days prior to his shooting.