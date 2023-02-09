Metropolitan Water District expert transforms own yard from grass to water-saving plants

In an effort to show the value of turf removal and water conservation, a Metropolitan Water District expert is transforming her own grass into a more sustainable, water-saving pollinator garden this week.

Krista Guerrero, a homeowner and metropolitan resource specialist, is showing the public how to go through the process and use Metropolitan's turf rebate to help fund the project.

"It doesn't cover the entire cost of the project but I also expect to see water savings and quite a bit of money saved on my water bill," Guerrero said Wednesday.

With drought and climate change continuing to stress water resources across Southern California and amid a push to remove non-functional turf across the region, Guerrero seeks to teach residents about how they can cut their water use long term.

Following the removal of grass earlier in the week, EcoTech planted California-friendly and native plants to create Guerrero's new pollinator garden.

A recent study found that for every 100 homes transformed with a rebate, another 132 nearby homes were inspired to convert their own yards without using a rebate.

Metropolitan's rebate currently offers $2 per square foot of grass removed.