Metrolink train service shuts down for 4 days as repair work is done

Metrolink and Arrow trains will be out of service for four days, beginning Tuesday, Dec. 26 through Friday, Dec. 29 as upgrades, cleaning, and repair work are planned for the rail system.

The agency said the work on the lines is preparation for some big upcoming events in Los Angeles.

"By modernizing our rail network, we are preparing our system for the World Cup, Olympics, and Paralympics, the agency said.

The work replaces 1930s-era signal relay technology with a "state-of-the-art, microprocessor-driven signal system, allowing Metrolink to simultaneously run multiple trains on multiple tracks as they enter and depart," the agency said.

The increased capacity is expected to reduce delays and improve safety.

"Placing our system temporarily out of service was necessary to complete the final phase of a three-year modernization project at LA Union Station, which connects six of our seven lines and serves as the agency's central hub," Metrolink's Chief of Program Delivery Justin Fornelli said in a statement.

"We'll be upgrading the signal system where trains enter and exit the station, but we're not stopping there. This unique break in service will allow us to tackle state-of-good-repair projects across multiple lines, as we work to deliver the safest, most reliable passenger rail experience possible."

Other upgrade and cleaning work includes repairing concrete platforms, painting, cleaning canopies and gutters, and adding more emergency lighting.

L.A. Union Station will remain open over the Dec. 26- 29 repair period. Other transit providers will continue to serve the station, including the L.A. Metro light rail and subway service, Amtrak bus connections, LAX FlyAway bus service and LADOT and municipal bus routes. Union Station restaurants and other businesses will also remain open.