Metrolink, Surfliner rail services reopening through San Clemente

After a month-long halt of rail operations through San Clemente, the city has announced that all passenger services will reopen over the weekend

The LOSSAN Rail Corridor was originally closed back on April 27 when the slope behind Casa Romantica gave way, causing debris to fall onto the track below.

"Metrolink, which operates regional passenger rail service, and its contractors worked with San Clemente, the LOSSAN Rail Corridor Agency, which operates the popular Pacific Surfliner service, and the Orange County Transportation Authority, owner of the track through Orange County, to clear the way to safely re-establish service on the track," said a statement from OCTA.

Since then, emergency crews have worked to stabilize the hillside, allowing the cultural center to also announce its reopening this weekend.

Metrolink and Pacific Surfliner services are now both expected to begin full operations on Saturday, perfectly timed with Memorial Day weekend, which sees an increase in local travel along the California coast.

"This is great news for Orange County residents and those who plan to visit our beautiful coastal communities over the holiday weekend, especially San Juan Capistrano and San Clemente," said Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley, who also serves as the Director of OCTA. "To continue supporting our local economy and way of life, we must work collaboratively to keep our tracks open while crafting our long-term alternatives."

One Pacific Surfliner train was slated to run to San Diego Friday evening.

All of the transportation agencies are expecting to continue their work together to assess any future issues that may arise.

The closure was one of several over recent years, namely due to various landslides and land erosion issues that the area has faced.