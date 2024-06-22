Metrolink service along Perris Valley Line suspended over weekend

Weekend Metrolink service along the Perris Valley Line will be suspended as inspectors conduct tests on recent construction at a station.

No commuter trains will be available for drop off or pick up between Riverside or Perris as a result, according to Metrolink officials.

"The two-day shutdown is required to allow crews to safely conduct system tests of infrastructure enhancements related to the 'Moreno Valley-March Field Station Improvement Project,'" according to a statement from the Riverside County Transportation Commission. "RCTC and Metrolink value our passenger rail riders and appreciate their patience during the weekend closure."

The last service suspensions connected to the project took place in September last year, and work at the March Field station are slated to be completed by the end of 2024.

All locations that are impacted by the shutdown include Hunter Park in Riverside, the March Field stop in Moreno Valley, Downtown Perris and the South Perris stations, RCTC officials said. Stations in Riverside and La Sierra will not be affected.

Rail service will be restored as soon as Monday morning.

"Metrolink will provide alternate transportation to passengers who need to get to destinations serviced by the 91/Perris Valley Line," officials noted.

The $33 million Moreno Valley/March Field Station Improvements Project began in Oct. 2022 and is working to elongate the existing platforms to enable passengers to exit and enter all cars in six-car trains, constructing a second platform and modifying nearly three miles of track to facilitate what will be a nine-mile double-track corridor in the future.

More information is available on the Metrolink website.