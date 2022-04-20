Metrolink, LA Metro offering free rides Friday for Earth Day

Metro and Metrolink are celebrating Earth Day this Friday by offering Angelenos free rides.

Metro will have free rides on its trains and buses and free access to its bike-share program starting at 3 a.m. Friday through 2:59 a.m. Saturday. Fare boxes will be deactivated and all train station fare gates will be open.

All of Metro's trains operate on electric power, and the G (Orange) bus line runs on electric, zero-emission buses.

Metrolink, which has trains in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, Ventura and North San Diego counties, will also provide free rides all day.

"Taking the train for free this Earth Day is a win for both riders and the environment," Metrolink CEO Darren Kettle said. "With free rides and a new expanded schedule to get everyone where they want to go, we hope people will make a little change in their travel routine to have a larger impact for air quality in southern California."

Metro aims to switch all of its bus lines to use only zero-emission buses by 2030.