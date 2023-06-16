Metro studies the possibility of having its own police department

As safety continues to be a problem and concern for Los Angeles County Metro riders, the agency is considering the possibility of having its own police department.

Metro asked for a feasibility study to be done back in March, to look into an alternative for the existing policing partnership with the Los Angeles Police Department, Los Angeles Sheriff's Department, and the Long Beach Police Department.

Between 1989 and 1997 Metro had its own police, the MTA Transit Police Department. In 1996, the Metro Board chose to merge its MTA police with LAPD and LASD and contract with these agencies for policing services.

Thursday the feasibility study came back with the findings that not only could an in-house police department save tens of millions of dollars annually, but also that having its own force would mean the officers would be more connected and dedicated to Metro.

The report stated an in-house police department would be able to tailor its strategies and partnerships to matters that are unique to public transportation, such as fare evasion and disorderly conduct.

An In-house model "allows transit agencies to have greater control and accountability over the safety and security of their services. It enables a more direct and immediate response to incidents, as well as a deeper understanding of the specific safety concerns and needs of the transit system," wrote Justice Research Consultants, LLC in the report.

Metro's annual budget for the three law enforcement agencies is about $173 million. The model presented to the committee within the study, showed an in-house department could cost around $135 million annually.

Metro's Executive Management Committee members approved a motion for an implementation plan to be presented to the full board in January.