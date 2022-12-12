Metro restores bus service to pre-pandemic levels

Metro returned bus services to their full pre-pandemic levels of operations on Sunday.

The plan to remove also included improved frequencies under the NextGen Bus plan.

"It has been a goal of mine as well as the entire Metro Board to restore the level of service enjoyed by hundreds of thousands of customers each day to where it was before the pandemic," said Glendale City Councilman and Metro Board Chair Ara Najarian. "We encourage those who may have left us to try our system again to more easily reach their daily destinations."

With the return to full service, Metro adds 300,000 revenue service hours.

"We are pleased to restore our bus service to a full 7 million revenue service hours based on our NextGen Bus Plan,'' Metro CEO Stephanie Wiggins said. "It has been a Herculean effort to recruit, hire, train and deploy the operators necessary to get to this point, and I applaud the work of Metro's Operations, People, and Customer Experience teams to make it happen. ... Most importantly, I am grateful for our front-line bus operators who have delivered high quality bus service throughout this period."

The following bus lines will benefit in increased frequency:

Weekdays: 10, 14, 20, 37, 38, 40, 55, 60, 62, 76, 78, 94, 108, 110, 115, 117, 120, 125, 127, 134, 150, 152, 162, 164, 165, 166, 177, 179, 204, 206, 212, 222, 232, 233, 234, 240, 246, 258, 260, 267, 268, 287, 344, 460, 501, 577, 603, 605, 617, 662, 754;

Saturdays: 20, 40, 55, 70, 76, 94, 127, 150, 162, 182, 206, 212, 244, 246, 460, 487, 602, 603, 605, 662;

Sundays: 20, 55, 70, 76, 94, 127, 150, 182, 206, 212, 240, 244, 246, 460, 487, 602, 605, 662, 901.

Additionally, other lines that now have revised schedules to "improve reliability and on-time performance," include:

Weekdays: 14, 20, 35, 53, 182, 217, 501, 686;

Saturdays: 14, 20, 53, 182, 686;

Sundays: 14, 20, 53, 686.