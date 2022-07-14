Metro Green Line to see service interruptions over the weekend

Service on the Metro C (Green) Line will be interrupted this weekend between the Long Beach Boulevard and Norwalk stations for signal system upgrades.

The interruptions will start at 9 p.m. on Friday and continue through the end of service on Sunday, Metro said.

During that time, riders will be able to use the free bus shuttles to get between the Norwalk, Lakewood Boulevard and Long Beach Boulevard stations. Travelers are told to prepare for extra travel time.

Trains will continue to run from the Long Beach Boulevard Station to the Redondo Beach Station.

Regular service will resume Monday.

For more information, visit https://www.metro.net.