Metro extends into San Fernando Valley with $5 million investment

After years of talk and promises, Metro's East San Fernando Valley Light Rail Transit Project got a huge boost Tuesday with a $5 million federal investment.

Sen. Alex Padilla hosted a news conference Tuesday to announce the $5 million investment for Metro to expand its rail service into the area.

Metro serves roughly 2 million people but only has two stations.

Phase 1 would add 11 stations along Van Nuys Boulevard from the current station all the way to the city of San Fernando.

One of the highlights of the project is that people who live along the project will be first in line to help build it.

"Public transit strengthens our economy by connecting workers with jobs," Padilla said. "It strengthens our economy by connecting local businesses with their customers."

Phase 1 of the project is expected to begin later this year with expected completion in 2028.