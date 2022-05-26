Metro Board opts to provide improvements to communities along 710 Freeway in lieu of roadway expansion

The effort to widen the 710 Freeway has been rejected by city officials, who instead opted to use the $750 million allocated to their project in order to improve communities bordering the same roadway.

Metro Board of Directors held a vote Thursday afternoon, where several people, including residents living along the freeway called in to voice their concerns with the project and offer their support in ending the planned widening.

"I'm tired of breathing in toxic air. I want Metro to continue to invest and uplift community with alternative modes of transportation, improve our air quality and be an example to the rest of the world," said one man who called in, a member of the 710 South Corridor Community Leadership Community.

"Widening this freeway and wiping out neighborhoods is not the pathway forward, and neither is the status quo," said Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn. "We have an opportunity now to imagine something different and a better use for these funds. We should use the funding we already have set aside for this project on smarter ways to improve air quality, reduce congestion, improve mobility and address safety concerns for everyone living and traveling along this corridor."

The vote puts an end to the plan that has been in motion for the greater part of the last 20 years.

Instead, Metro officials will now have to put together a new plan to use the funding, with both short-term and long-term goals.

"Our 710 communities are really looking for some quality-of-life improvements as soon as possible ... this motion will give us the opportunity to reimagine the 710 Freeway project. It makes clear we're no longer going to widen the freeway, we're no longer going to wipe out homes and neighborhoods for a freeway project," Hahn continued.

Bryn Lindblad, Climate Resolve Deputy Director, also called in to the vote, where he referred to several studies that supported the notion that widening freeways does not in fact reduce congestion, but increases danger for drivers with more vehicles on the road.