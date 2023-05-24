Metro announces opening day for Regional Connector, offering free rides

After 10 years, the Metro will finally open its much-anticipated rail line dubbed the Regional Connector.

"We can finally celebrate! It's hard to believe that what started out a decade ago with just drawings on a map is now a reality for Los Angeles County residents," said Glendale City Council Member and Metro Board Chair Ara J. Najarian. "Angelenos can now easily travel across L.A. County and readily reach more Downtown L.A. locations via Metro Rail."

The new Regional Connector could save up to 20 minutes for riders. LA Metro

The project began in 2013 and promised to make it easier for Los Angeles County commuters to travel between Azusa and Long Beach as well as East Los Angeles and Santa Monica. The new 1.9-mile set of tracks will allow some riders to cut their commute by 20 minutes, according to Metro.

Prior to the Regional Connector, anyone traveling solely by train from Santa Monica to East Los Angeles would need to transfer from the E (Expo) Line to either a B (Red) or a D (Purple) Line train. After the switch, wait for three stops then switch to the L (Gold) Line. After that, wait for six stops to reach East L.A. Civic Center.

This would take about one hour and 30 minutes. Now, it will take about one hour and nine minutes.

The Regional Connector eliminates the whole scramble to make connecting trains and creates a direct line from Santa Monica to East L.A. as well with Azusa and Long Beach.

"For the first time since the Blue Line opened in 1990, it will now offer a single-seat ride from Long Beach to Union Station," said L.A. County Supervisor and Metro Board Member Janice Hahn. "The Regional Connector will mean that jobs and education opportunities, which used to require 2-3 transfers for residents in my district, will now be just one train ride away."

And one more for those new to the Regional Connector.



When it opens, the A Line will run btwn Azusa and Long Beach and the E Line will run btwn East LA and Santa Monica.



Transfers between the 2 lines can be done at any of 5 DTLA stations. Easy peasy! pic.twitter.com/ytZZBHxuJC — Metro Los Angeles (@metrolosangeles) May 22, 2023

The line will also add three more stations to the system: Little Tokyo/Arts District Station, Historic Broadway Station and Grand Avenue Arts/Bunker Hill Station.

"The Regional Connector brings Los Angeles closer to having the world-class transportation system that Angelenos deserve," said Metro Board Member and L.A. Mayor Karen Bass. "With this opening, traveling across the region can be easier and more accessible all while Metro works to make the experience safer, cleaner and more welcoming for today's and future riders."

The Metro spent $1.8 billion on the new railway and it will open on June 16. The Metro is offering free rides on the opening weekend.