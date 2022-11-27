Messi leads Argentina to 2-0 win over Mexico at World Cup

Lionel Messi was almost in tears as he grabbed and shook his jersey in front of Argentina's celebrating fans, then blew a kiss and looked to the sky.

With one of the most important goals of his career, Messi led Argentina to a 2-0 victory over Mexico on Saturday to ignite his team's World Cup chances.

His dream of winning soccer's biggest prize in likely his last attempt is still alive.

"It's a weight off our shoulders," Messi said. "It gives us joy and peace of mind to start again."

Messi took a touch from Angel Di Maria's pass across the face of the area and drove a low shot from 25 meters (yards) into the bottom corner to give Argentina the lead in the 64th minute.

His arms outstretched, he ran toward the team's supporters who were celebrating behind the goal and was soon mobbed by his teammates. He whirled his arms in an emotional response to scoring his 93rd — and perhaps most crucial — international goal.