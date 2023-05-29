Memorial Day in Southern California: Tributes and events

Multiple events and tributes are scheduled across the Southland on Monday, Memorial Day, the federal holiday honoring and mourning U.S. military personnel who died while serving in the United States Armed Forces.

The first public event for Memorial Day at the Los Angeles National Cemetery since 2019 will be held Monday, with Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass among the scheduled speakers.

The program will also include remarks by Maj. Gen. Evan Dertian, the commander of the Air Force Test Center at Edwards Air Force Base, music by the 300th Army Band and displays by Buffalo Soldier and Civil War reenactors.

The Canoga Park Memorial Day Parade also returns after a three-year absence. The opening ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. at the intersection of Sherman Way and Owensmouth Avenue. The 31st edition of the parade will begin at 11 a.m. at Sherman Way and Owensmouth Avenue and proceed east to Cozycroft Avenue. The parade will include a flyover by a C-130J Super Hercules military transport aircraft, as well floats and musical groups.

The 50th Fiesta Days Parade in La Cañada Flintridge will begin at 10:30 a.m. at Cornishon Avenue, then travel east along Foothill Boulevard to Gould Avenue. The observance will begin at 10 a.m. and include skydivers, a procession of colors, including a mounted posse, civilian and military flyover and a performance by Navy Band Southwest.

The Honoring Our Fallen Memorial Day Reading of Names of the more than 7,000 Americans who have fallen in combat and training exercises since the 9/11 attacks as reported by U.S. Central Command will begin at 5:30 a.m. at Rosie the Riveter Park in Long Beach with a bagpiper tribute. Members of Gold Star families, local active-duty military, law enforcement, first responders will assist in reading the names of the fallen in order of death as inscribed on the park's memorial wall. The reading of the names is set to begin at 5:45 a.m. and expected to be completed at approximately 1 p.m.

Archbishop Jose H. Gomez will preside over a special outdoor Memorial Day Mass at San Fernando Mission Cemetery in Mission Hills with 10 a.m. Mass.

Pregame ceremonies preceding the Los Angeles Dodgers-Washington Nationals game at Dodger Stadium will include 30 veterans, active duty service members and first responders making an honor lap around the warning track on bicycles and a recognition for the 1st Battalion 9th Marines who served in Vietnam.

Memorial Day ceremonies and observances are also planned for 8 a.m. for Hawaiian Gardens City Hall; 9 a.m. at Lancaster Cemetery, Lacy Park in San Marino, Veterans Park in Lomita and Whittier City Hall; 9:30 a.m. at Acton Community Center; 10 a.m. at Cerritos Civic Center, Joshua Memorial Park in Lancaster, Paramount City Hall, Veterans Memorial Fountain in South Gate, Veterans Memorial Plaza in Pico Rivera and Veterans Park in Bell Gardens; 11 a.m. at Avalon Municipal Cemetery, Inglewood City Hall, Del Valle Park in Lakewood and Wilmington Cemetery; 11:30 a.m. at Huntington Park Community Center; and 1 p.m. at Hollywood Post 43 of the American Legion.

The city of Glendale will host a Memorial Day ceremony at 9:30 a.m. featuring, as keynote speaker, U.S. Marine Col. David Chianello, who served during Desert Shield and Desert Storm and now works as an attorney in Glendale. Veterans Memorial, Broadway and North Isabel Street.

LA Fleet Week, a celebration of the nation's sea services, continues at 10 a.m. Visitors will have a chance to see military aircraft and vehicles up close and talk with military leaders, sailors and marines. The USS Princeton, USS Cincinnati and USS Ashland will also be available for public tours. Battleship Iowa Museum Parking Lot, 250 S. Harbor Blvd.

Forest Lawn will host a series of Memorial Day commemoration ceremonies at its six Southern California locations at 10 a.m.

In Yorba Linda at 11 a.m., The Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum will mark Memorial Day with the Huntington Beach Concert Band performing patriotic favorites. 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd.

A celebrated motorcycle ride through Riverside and surrounding locations that's intended to honor members of the U.S. Armed Services will return Monday for a Memorial Day salute that went on hiatus for three years, beginning with the COVID public health lockdowns. "West Coast Thunder" is slated to roar to life at 9 a.m. -- the first ride since Memorial Day 2019.

Riverside Harley-Davidson, at 7688 Indiana Ave., hosts the events. More than 7,500 motorcycle enthusiasts are expected to take part in Monday's ride.

This year's event will get underway at Riverside Harley-Davison, with motorcyclists bearing American flags leaving the dealership at 9:11 a.m. and proceeding up Alessandro Boulevard to south Riverside, transitioning to Van Buren Boulevard, where some participants will peel off to Riverside National Cemetery to pay their respects, while other riders will continue onto Interstate 215.

The ride will run southbound on I-215 into Murrieta, then swing northbound onto I-15, ending at Diamond Stadium in Lake Elsinore. A car show and concert are planned at the stadium, wrapping up by late Monday afternoon.

A large share of proceeds raised from the rides and musical shows are donated to the Riverside National Cemetery Support Committee.

The March Field Air Museum near Moreno Valley will be open extended hours for Memorial Day, featuring dozens of aircraft on display and multiple exhibits, with a range of artifacts from the dawn of powered flight to the Space Age. 22550 Van Buren Blvd.

A Memorial Day ceremony featuring a patriotic flyover to honor fallen servicemembers will be held today in Desert Hot Springs. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Monday at Veterans Park, 10101 Palm Drive.

The Palm Springs Air Museum today will host its annual Memorial Day Fair and Flower Drop, featuring thousands of red and white carnations dropping from a vintage warbird to memorialize fallen veterans. The event will get underway at 10 a.m. Monday with a fair at the museum, 745 North Gene Autry Trail, according to a statement from the air museum. The flower drop ceremony will begin at 1 p.m. General admission to the daylong event starts at $20. Children ages 12 and under enter free with the purchase of an adult admission. Tickets for warbird rides start at $125.