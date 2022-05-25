Memorial Day holiday travel rush gets underway at LAX

The holiday getaway was in full swing Wednesday at LAX.

Los Angeles International Airport officials expect to see the biggest travel crowds since the start of the pandemic this Memorial Day weekend – even bigger than last Thanksgiving and Christmas. But officials say travelers who plan to fly over the holiday should do two things before they even hit the road – plan for parking and wear a mask.

LAX spokesman Heath Montgomery says travelers should book airport parking online, ahead of time because the Central Terminal area usually fills up quickly.

"You can actually link your vehicle and your credit card ahead of time, so when you get here you'll just pull up to gate, the arm will go up, you'll come in and park," he said.

Travelers should also remember to wear a mask, even though they're no long mandated on planes and many other airports – but they're still required inside LAX and on shuttles under LA County regulations.

But for many travelers, parking and taking precautions like wearing a mask is a small price to pay to be able fly, after about two years of on-and-off lockdowns and travel restrictions.