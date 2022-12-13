Megan Thee Stallion set to testify in Tory Lanez trial Tuesday

FILE: Tory Lanez (Daystar Peterson) in 2019, at left; Megan Thee Stallion (Megan Pete) in 2019, at right. AP

Megan Thee Stallion is expected to testify Tuesday in the trial of fellow rapper Tory Lanez.

Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, is charged with one count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm; discharging a firearm with gross negligence; and carrying a loaded unregistered firearm in a vehicle; along with allegations that he personally used a firearm and inflicted great bodily injury.

Lanez is accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion's feet after a pool party at Kylie Jenner's house in 2020.

Megan Thee Stallion's real name is Megan Pete.

Pete underwent surgery after she was allegedly shot by Peterson. The two reportedly argued in a Cadillac Escalade about 4:30 a.m. after attending a pool party at Kylie Jenner's house on July 12, 2020.

In opening statements Monday in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom, prosecutor Alexander Bott told jurors Lanez ordered Megan to "dance" as Lanez allegedly fired five shot at her.

The prosecutor said Megan had insulted Lanez beforehand.

Megan reportedly left a trail of blood behind her before eventually getting back into the vehicle, which was subsequently stopped by Los Angeles police, Bott said.

Within about five minutes of the shooting, a female friend who was with Megan Thee Stallion texted one of the rapper's security guards, "Help," "Tory shot meg," and "911," the prosecutor said, and police subsequently found the gun still warm to the touch on the floorboard near where Lanez had been seated, according to the prosecutor.

Lanez and the rapper's female friend, who was nearby at the time of the shooting, both later tested positive for gunshot residue, deputy district attorney Bott said.

Lanez, 30, remains out of custody on a $350,000 bond.