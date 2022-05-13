Mega mistake: Announcer mistakenly calls Mega Ball a "6" instead of a "9" in Tuesday night's drawing

Mega oops.

The Mega Millions lottery paid out thousands in prize money to players with losing numbers after host John Crow accidentally called the Mega Ball a "6" instead of a "9."

(credit: CBS)

The first five numbers of the Tuesday night drawing were called correctly — but when the gold Mega Ball came down, Crow called it as "6" when it was actually "9."

"The 9 ball was drawn into the chamber and is the official result," Mega Millions officials said in a statement. That means the official results of the May 10 drawing were 15-19-20-61-70, with a Mega Ball 9.

Mega Millions officials did not say how much was paid out before the mix-up was cleared up, but they did apologize for the confusion.

No winning tickets matched all six numbers for the Mega Millions $86 million jackpot. But there were five other prizes for having the correct Mega Ball number.

Everyone has a chance to get it right again tonight, with an estimated $99 million jackpot on the line.