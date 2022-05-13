Watch CBS News
Local News

Mega mistake: Announcer mistakenly calls Mega Ball a "6" instead of a "9" in Tuesday night's drawing

By Darleene Powells

/ CBS Los Angeles

Mega Millions announcer makes mega mistake
Mega Millions announcer makes mega mistake 00:42

Mega oops. 

The Mega Millions lottery paid out thousands in prize money to players with losing numbers after host John Crow accidentally called the Mega Ball a "6" instead of a "9." 

mega-millions-mistake.jpg
(credit: CBS)

The first five numbers of the Tuesday night drawing were called correctly — but when the gold Mega Ball came down, Crow called it as "6" when it was actually "9." 

"The 9 ball was drawn into the chamber and is the official result," Mega Millions officials said in a statement. That means the official results of the May 10 drawing were 15-19-20-61-70, with a Mega Ball 9.

Mega Millions officials did not say how much was paid out before the mix-up was cleared up, but they did apologize for the confusion.

No winning tickets matched all six numbers for the Mega Millions $86 million jackpot. But there were five other prizes for having the correct Mega Ball number.

Everyone has a chance to get it right again tonight, with an estimated $99 million jackpot on the line.

First published on May 13, 2022 / 2:55 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.