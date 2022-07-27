Watch CBS News
Local News

Mega Millions jackpot increases to a little over $1 billion

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ CBS Los Angeles

Mega Millions jackpot increases to a little over $1 billion
Mega Millions jackpot increases to a little over $1 billion 00:25

The Mega Millions jackpot has surpassed $1 billion after no one was lucky enough to draw all of the six lucky numbers. 

The next drawing will be on Friday, July 22 at 8 p.m. 

The largest ever jackpot in Mega Millions history hit $1.537 billion before the winning ticket was sold in South Carolina. 

If someone were to win after Friday's drawing and chose the cash option, the person would go home with $602.5 million before taxes.

Mega Millions spokesperson Marie Kilbane said the lottery's website experience performance issues after 62 million people tried to visit it. 

First published on July 26, 2022 / 10:52 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.