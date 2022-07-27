Mega Millions jackpot increases to a little over $1 billion
The Mega Millions jackpot has surpassed $1 billion after no one was lucky enough to draw all of the six lucky numbers.
The next drawing will be on Friday, July 22 at 8 p.m.
The largest ever jackpot in Mega Millions history hit $1.537 billion before the winning ticket was sold in South Carolina.
If someone were to win after Friday's drawing and chose the cash option, the person would go home with $602.5 million before taxes.
Mega Millions spokesperson Marie Kilbane said the lottery's website experience performance issues after 62 million people tried to visit it.
