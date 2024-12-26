Medical examiner identifies man and woman found fatally shot in Altadena home

A man and woman who were found fatally shot inside an Altadena home last week have been identified by the medical examiner's office.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office identified the pair as 58-year-old Beverly Harmon and 62-year-old Wendell Harmon. They both suffered from multiple gunshot wounds, according to documents.

A couple that was found fatally shot in an Altadena home has been identified by the medical examiner's office. Getty Images

The pair was found after the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a welfare check. Deputies discovered the bodies inside a home on the 700 block of West Sacramento Street, the department said.

The sheriff's department has not released new information on whether a suspect is still at large or what led up to the death of the couple. The incident is still being investigated.

Anyone with information is urged to reach the Sheriff's Department Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.