Watch CBS News
Local News

Medical examiner identifies man and woman found fatally shot in Altadena home

By Chelsea Hylton

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A man and woman who were found fatally shot inside an Altadena home last week have been identified by the medical examiner's office.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office identified the pair as 58-year-old Beverly Harmon and 62-year-old Wendell Harmon. They both suffered from multiple gunshot wounds, according to documents. 

Generic police lights and yellow police tape at crime scene
A couple that was found fatally shot in an Altadena home has been identified by the medical examiner's office.  Getty Images

The pair was found after the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a welfare check. Deputies discovered the bodies inside a home on the 700 block of West Sacramento Street, the department said.

The sheriff's department has not released new information on whether a suspect is still at large or what led up to the death of the couple. The incident is still being investigated.

Anyone with information is urged to reach the Sheriff's Department Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.

Chelsea Hylton

Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Hylton has previously worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.