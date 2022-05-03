Medi-Cal coverage expands to all Californians 50 years and older, regardless of immigration status

A new law has expanded Medi-Cal coverage to all Californians who are 50 years and older, regardless of their immigration status.

The Older Adult Expansion initiative went into effect Sunday, extending medical, dental, and mental health care to all Californians ages 50 years and older. Other Medi-Cal eligibility rules, including income limits, still apply, but immigration status is not among those rules.

Medi-Cal had just been expanded in 2020 to young adults under the age of 26.

With the expansion, Medi-Cal is expected to provide full medical coverage to more than 185,000 Callifornians. The program's expansion is expected to cost the state $1.3 billion a year.

State officials are working with nonprofit organizations to publicize the expanded services to California immigrants. To apply, visit the Department of Health Care Services.