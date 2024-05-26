Measles case reported in traveler heading through LAX

Los Angeles County public health officials have been notified of a measles case in a traveler heading through Los Angeles International Airport last week.

The person arrived at LAX's Tom Bradley International Terminal B, at Gate 156 at around 3 p.m. aboard Lufthansa Flight LH 452 on Sunday before connecting to Flight LH 7852 at Terminal 7, Gate 82 at 8 p.m. that evening, said a statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

"There are no additional locations where possible exposures to this traveler may have occurred," the statement said.

Because of this, health officials say that people who were possibly exposed should confirm with their physician that they have been vaccinated against measles. If people have not had measles in the past and have not been vaccinated, they are at risk of contracting the disease, officials said. The development period could be between seven and 21 days after exposure.

"Measles is spread by air and by direct contact even before you know you have it and can lead to severe disease," said LA County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis. "Measles is highly contagious for those who are not immune to it. Initially causing fever, cough, red, watery eyes and followed by a rash, it can result in serious complications for young children and vulnerable adults."

Some common symptoms of the disease include:

fever exceeding 101 degrees,

cough,

runny nose,

red and water eyes,

tiny white spots that may appear inside the mouth two to three days after other symptoms appear,

rash that starts three to five days after initial signs of illness.

Measles rashes typically start on the face and spread down the rest of the body, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The disease is easily spread through air when an infected person breathes, talks, coughs or sneezes. The virus can stay in the air and on surfaces for hours, even after a sick person has left.

Additionally, measles can be spread for up to four days before and after the rash first appears, officials said.