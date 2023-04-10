Mayor, local leaders to meet to discuss mifepristone rulings

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and other Los Angeles leaders will speak Monday morning at a news conference organized by Planned Parenthood following Friday's ruling to rescind the FDA's approval of mifepristone.

Competing rulings by two federal judges over the availability of the abortion pill mifepristone were issued last week.

A federal judge in Amarillo, Texas on Friday put on hold federal approval of mifepristone, one of the most commonly used medications to end pregnancies.

Another federal judge in Spokane, Washington ruled differently in a separate case and ordered the federal government not to restrict the drug's availability.

In a 67-page opinion, U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk in Texas said the FDA's two-decade-old approval violated a federal rule that allows for accelerated approval for certain drugs and, along with subsequent actions by the agency, was unlawful. He put his decision on hold for seven days to allow for the Biden administration to appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit.

At about the same time in Spokane, Washington, U.S. District Judge Thomas O. Rice directed federal officials not to hinder access to the drug in at least 17 states where Democrats sued to keep the drug's availability intact.

The issue will likely be settled by the U.S. Supreme Court, which last year repealed Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark Supreme Court decision that had established a constitutional right to abortions.

The Biden administration filed its notice of appeal late Friday night.

