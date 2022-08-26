Watch CBS News
Mayor Garcetti traveling to Jakarta, Tokyo with focus on climate, clean energy

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS/City News Service

Mayor Eric Garcetti's office announced he will be traveling to Indonesia and Japan through next week.

Garcetti left for Jakarta on Friday to attend the Urban20 Mayors Summit where he will speak at events highlighting sustainable urban development, preparations for climate change and connectivities between cities.

He will stay there through next Wednesday before heading to Tokyo for the remainder of the week.

Garcetti is scheduled to explore Tokyo's clean energy policy and how the city is using advanced technologies at its ports and resource facilities.

First published on August 26, 2022 / 2:16 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.

